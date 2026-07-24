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    Ghaziabad: Unidentified woman’s body found with throat slit

    The Ghaziabad police on Thursday recovered the body of an unidentified woman, believed to be around 25 years old, from a field in Kazipura near Wave City, officers said

    Published on: Jul 24, 2026, 08:24:33 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
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    The Ghaziabad police on Thursday recovered the body of an unidentified woman, believed to be around 25 years old, from a field in Kazipura near Wave City, officers said. Police said her throat had been slit.

    Police received information from local residents around 9am and rushed a team to the spot. Officials said the body was found in a field about 40-50 metres from the road. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
    Police received information from local residents around 9am and rushed a team to the spot. Officials said the body was found in a field about 40-50 metres from the road. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

    Police received information from local residents around 9am and rushed a team to the spot. Officials said the body was found in a field about 40-50 metres from the road.

    “The body is of a woman aged about 25 years, and her throat appears to have been slit with a sharp-edged object. The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and we have sought an opinion on the possibility of sexual assault. There were no bloodstains at the spot. It is, therefore, unclear whether she was killed in the field or murdered elsewhere and the body dumped here,” said Priyashri Pal, assistant commissioner of police, Wave City.

    Officials said seven to eight police teams have been formed to investigate the case and establish the woman’s identity.

    “Efforts are being made to identify the woman and the postmortem report is awaited. If her identity cannot be established or her family cannot be traced, police will take cognisance of the offence and register an FIR for murder,” Pal said.

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