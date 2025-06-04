RCB deletes celebratory video post after internet outrage over Bengaluru stampede

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced massive backlash on Wednesday after sharing a celebratory video showing their team bus being welcomed by cheering fans — just hours after a stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and left several others injured. The post, captioned “This welcome is what pure love looks like,” triggered widespread criticism online for its perceived insensitivity. Following the outrage, RCB deleted the tweet. RCB faced criticism for posting a video after a stampede killed 11; the tweet was later deleted following massive online outrage.(X)

RCB issues statement expressing grief

In response to the tragedy, Royal Challengers Bengaluru released an official statement acknowledging the incident and expressing sorrow.

"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe", the statement read.

Leaders express condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling it “absolutely heartrending.” In a message posted by the PMO on X, he said: “The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery.”

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also shared his grief, writing: “People who were supposed to witness RCB's IPL victory celebrations. The tragedy and death have brought deep pain and shock. My condolences to the deceased. My condolences to their family. Let there be pride, but not bigger than life. I appeal to everyone to please stay safe.”

Visuals of chaos circulated before tragedy struck

Thousands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru supporters had gathered outside the stadium to celebrate the team’s historic first IPL title win. The felicitation event, organised to honour RCB’s victory over Punjab Kings in Tuesday’s final in Ahmedabad, soon turned chaotic as the massive crowd overwhelmed the venue, leading to a deadly stampede at multiple entry points. Earlier in the day, visuals shared by news agency ANI captured frenzied scenes of fans scaling walls and fences in an attempt to enter the stadium.