Shocking visuals show RCB fans climbing M Chinnaswamy Stadium walls and fences to witness felicitation event

A moment of celebration turned tragic in Bengaluru on Wednesday as a massive crowd gathered outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes — the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) — following the team’s historic maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) victory. In a devastating turn, a stampede broke out amid the swelling crowd, leading to the death of at least 10 people and leaving several others injured. A celebration turned tragic in Bengaluru as a massive crowd outside Chinnaswamy Stadium led to a stampede, killing 10.(X/ANI)

Chaos outside stadium

Visuals shared by news agency ANI captured scenes of chaos, as enthusiastic fans were seen climbing over walls and fences of the Chinnaswamy Stadium in a desperate attempt to enter the premises.

Watch the clip here:

The stadium was hosting a felicitation ceremony for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who recently clinched their first-ever IPL title after 18 seasons, defeating Punjab Kings in a nail-biting final held in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Deputy CM expresses grief

Reacting to the tragedy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed his deep sorrow over the incident. “What was meant to be a celebration of RCB's IPL victory has turned into a tragedy, bringing deep sorrow and shock. My condolences to those who lost their lives. I offer my heartfelt sympathies to their families. Let there be love for the team, but nothing is more valuable than life. I request everyone to please stay safe," he said.

Earlier, the Karnataka government honoured the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team for securing their maiden IPL title, bringing an end to an 18-year-long wait for the coveted trophy. Karnataka Governor Taawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar felicitated the Rajat Patidar-led team on the grand steps in front of the iconic Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat here.