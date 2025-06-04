RCB victory parade or no parade? Fans confused as RCB, Bengaluru Police share conflicting tweets

“Ee Sala Cup Namde” became a reality for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans after the team’s historic win in IPL 2025. For the first time in the history of this cricket event, fans from across the country, especially those in Bengaluru, are celebrating RCB lifting the trophy. A special ceremony has been organised at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to mark this momentous occasion. Amid these developments, discussions about a victory parade began circulating on social media, which were quickly countered by a post from Bengaluru traffic police stating there "will be NO victory parade." Bengaluru police, in its X posts, mentioned a felicitation function being held to celebrate RCB's IPL win. (X/@RCBTweets, @DCPTrWestBCP)

Following this, an X post on the official RCB X profile confused people. The team announced that the victory parade is on and is scheduled to take place at 5 pm on Wednesday.

Bengaluru Police on the parade:

In an X post, the department wrote, “Due to the felicitation function for RCB team at Chinnaswamy Stadium from 5PM to 6PM, public are advised to avoid roads surrounding Vidhnasoudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium from 3PM to 8PM. There will be NO victory parade, Due to limited parking, the public are advised to use Metro and other public transport (sic).”

Emphasising the same point, the department further stated, “The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket team has won the IPL trophy for the year 2025. The team, along with trophy, will be arriving in Bengaluru on 04-06-2025. On this occasion, a special felicitation ceremony has been organised by the KSCA at the Chinnaswamy Stadium at 5:00 PM Today for all RCB players.”

RCB’s X post on the parade:

“RCB Victory Parade: Today at 5 pm IST,” the team wrote, adding, “Victory Parade will be followed by celebrations at the Chinnaswamy stadium. We request all fans to follow guidelines set by police and other authorities, so that everyone can enjoy the roadshow peacefully.”

People are confused and irked:

While some celebrated RCB’s X post about the parade, others slammed Bengaluru police for stating there would be no victory march. A few, however, were left confused by the conflicting posts.

An individual, while reacting to Bengaluru Traffic Police’s post, questioned, “What's happening!” Another added, “Why can’t we do a parade, man w** is this s**t.”

A third remarked, “Parade? No Parade? I am so confused.” A fourth wrote, “Roads can be blocked for hours for VIPs to pass but not to celebrate the city's most awaited trophy.”