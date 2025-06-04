Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty pose with Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma after RCB win: 'Ee Saala Cup Namdu!'

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Bengaluru-born wife Akshata Murty were in the stands in Ahmedabad on June 3, cheering Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a long-awaited IPL victory. Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty with Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma.

After the match, Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty posed with RCB’s biggest star Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma. The two couples were all smiles after the IPL final which marked a victory 18 years in the making for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“What a night. What a match. What a moment for Bengaluru,” Akshata Murty wrote while sharing the picture on Instagram.

Akshata Murty's post for RCB

Murty is the daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty. She was born and raised in Bengaluru and had declared her support for RCB ahead of the highly-anticipated final.

In her Instagram post, the 45-year-old billionaire heiress said RCB's victory meant much to fans who had waited 18 long years for their team to lift the trophy.

“To have been in Ahmedabad, witnessing Royal Challengers Bengaluru make history was something truly special!” she wrote. “From the electric energy at the ground to the celebrations echoing across Bengaluru, this victory means so much to all of us who’ve waited and believed.”

“Proud of this brilliant team and the city I grew up in,” she added.

Akshata Murty ended her post with the Kannada chant that reverberated all across Bengaluru after RCB won its maiden IPL trophy. “Ee Saala Cup Namdu!” she wrote - which translates to “this year, the cup is ours”.

Rishi Sunak supports RCB

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak had also declared his support for RCB before the final against Punjab Kings. “I'm married into a Bangalore family, so RCB is my team,” he was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

He also revealed that he has been supporting RCB since his parents-in-law gifted him an RCB jersey. “We used to go to matches a long time ago. Even when I was in office, I’d cheer for RCB at Downing Street,” said Sunak.