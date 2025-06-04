Virat Kohli visits 'heartbreak corner' after RCB win IPL, throws bat at Rajat Patidar, gets cut off by Mayank Agarwal

The last two years have brought Virat Kohli so much joy. Kohli became a father for the second time last year, when he and Anushka Sharma welcomed their son Akaay into the world. In June, Kohli won the T20 World Cup for India and nine months later, the Champions Trophy for the second time. And just last night, Kohli was crowned an IPL winner, putting an end to an 18-year wait. If you're Virat Kohli, all those years of coming within striking distance of achieving glory are finally waning. Think of the unimaginable heartbreaks – losing in the semifinals of the 2015, 2016 and 2019 World Cups, the final of the CT in 2017, and twice in the World Test Championship. It was not easy being Kohli before 2024. Virat Kohli inside the dressing room after RCB's IPL win(Screengrab)

And despite all that being a thing of the past, Kohli still remembers it all in some corner of his heart. On November 19, 2023, he was at the same venue – the Narendra Modi Stadium – at an equally big occasion – the final of a big cricket tournament. Only this time, the result is one to cherish. As Kohli realised his IPL dream, he, along with AB de Villiers, entered the same dressing room, where a little less than two years ago, Kohli and a billion Indian cricket fans endured quite possibly the biggest heartbreak of their lives when Australia beat India to lift the 2023 World Cup. But the best thing about time, as they say, is that it changes. For Kohli, this was the moment.

"Heartbreak corner… no more," Kohli said as he entered the dressing room. It was at this venue where he and Rohit Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with heavy and moist eyes. Kohli somehow managed to stay strong in front of the PM, unlike Rohit who looked like breaking down any moment. But if you noticed carefully, he was nowhere to be seen later. This was a guy determined to win the World Cup for India. He led from the front, scoring over 700 runs, and yet it was not enough.

Nothing. And we mean absolutely nothing can heal those scars, although India have won two ICC titles since. But for Kohli, ending a near two-decade-long wait at the same venue would surely ease the pain of November 19 that much more. Being the champion that he is, Kohli doffed his hat at Rajat Patidar and applauded the man who triumphed in just his maiden season as captain of the franchise. "What a turn around. From injury replacement to IPL-winning captain. Bloody Hell," he said before taking out his favourite bat and throwing it at Patidar. The RCB captain, in a show of respect, kissed the willow. Oh, what a moment!

Virat Kohli can't wait to come to Bengaluru

"Very difficult to explain, man," Kohli said to the RCB cameraman. I think I am going to feel the real side of it when we get to Bengaluru tomorrow, and celebrate it with the city and the fans who have stood with us through thick and thin. So I am just relieved. Full bunch of match winners. People stepping up at different stages and putting their hands up to get the job done for the team. To have that hunger and confidence in them. This guy, local lad [points to Mayank Agarwal] comes in place of Dev [dutt Padikkal]. You could see they wear that badge with pride… of RCB. That can never go away from a Bengaluru boy and yeah, this guy was special."

Just as Kohli was about to finish, Agarwal entered the fray and apologised. "Sorry to cut you off. You playing for Bengaluru for 18 years, I can tell you one thing. You are as much a Bengaluru boy as anybody else. I am sure you have an idea but tomorrow and the coming days, you will really experience the love of this city," Agarwal added.

Lastly, the parting words from Kohli summed up his emotions. "I am just glad that I could do it with RCB."