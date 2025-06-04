Virat Kohli mentions Test cricket for the first time since retirement: 'IPL win with RCB still five levels below it'

At last, after 18 years, Virat Kohli finally got his hands on the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to win their maiden IPL title. Kohli, who retired from Test cricket on May 12, addressed the importance of the longest format after the RCB won the IPL 2025 season. IPL 2025 Final: Virat Kohli spoke about the importance of Test cricket after RCB ended their trophy drought. (REUTERS)

Kohli's Test retirement came as a shock to many as the right-handed batter called time on his career ahead of the all-important England tour, where India are slated to play five Tests.

Kohli ended his Test career, having played 123 Tests, in which he scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. He smashed 30 centuries and 31 fifties in his 14-year-long career in whites.

While speaking with former Australia batter Matthew Hayden after the IPL 2025 final, Kohli said that RCB winning the tournament means the world to him, but it still ranks five levels under Test cricket.

“This moment is right up there with the best moments I've had in my career. But it still marks five levels under Test cricket. That's how much I value Test cricket. And that's how much I love Test cricket. So I would just urge the youngsters coming through to treat that format with respect,” said Kohli.

“Because if you perform in Test cricket, you walk around anywhere in the world, people look you in the eye and shake your hand and say, well done, you played the game really well,” he added.

‘If you want to earn respect, take up Test cricket’

Kohli, who is the most successful Indian Test captain, having led the team to 40 victories under his tenure, said if young players want to earn respect around the world, then they need to take up Test cricket.

“So if you want to earn respect in world cricket all over, take up Test cricket. Give your heart and soul to it. And when you walk out with wonders on the other side, then you gain respect in the cricket world with legends like yourselves,” said Kohli.

Speaking about the IPL 2025 Final, RCB posted 190/9 in the allotted twenty overs. Virat Kohli top-scored for the franchise with a knock of 43 off 35 balls.

Krunal Pandya then returned with the figures of 2/17 in his quota of four overs as RCB won the contest by six runs. Romario Shephard took the crucial wicket of PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer.

After the match came to an end, Kohli broke down and he struggled to fight back tears. The entire RCB squad came up to him to celebrate the victory.