Frenzied fans climb trees, Chinnaswamy Stadium walls to see RCB stars amid stampede. Video

ByShylaja Varma
Jun 04, 2025 06:54 PM IST

Bengaluru stampede: A massive crowd gathered outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to see the RCB players.

People climbed trees and buses as a massive crowd gathered outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday to catch a glimpse of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru stars after the team's historic Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 win. Ten people were killed and several injured in the stampede outside the cricket stadium where the felicitation event is being held to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first Indian Premier League title win.

RCB victory celebrations: Fans climbed trees and buses as massive crowds gathered outside Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCB victory celebrations: Fans climbed trees and buses as massive crowds gathered outside Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Take a look at the video

Fans also scaled the walls of M Chinnaswamy Stadium even as the police appealed to people to leave.

Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings in the tournament's final match on Tuesday.

The Karnataka government felicitated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, which won their maiden IPL title, ending an 18-year wait for the coveted trophy.

Karnataka Governor Taawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar felicitated the Rajat Patidar-led team on the grand steps in front of the iconic Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat here.

