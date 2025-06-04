Bengaluru witnessed chaotic scenes on Tuesday evening as thousands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans swarmed the area around M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The overwhelming crowd led to a stampede at multiple entry points, forcing police to intervene with a lathi-charge to control the surging masses. The authorities have confirmed two deaths and several people were injured in the stampede. Stampede reported outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium. (X)

Take a look at visuals

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had organised a special felicitation ceremony inside the stadium for the RCB squad, following their triumphant return from Ahmedabad. However, the sheer volume of fans who turned up — many without entry passes — created a volatile situation. Eyewitnesses reported fans scaling stadium walls and fences in desperation, trying to make their way inside to see the players. A few fans have also been reportedly admitted to hospital.

Police personnel on the ground repeatedly appealed to the crowd to maintain order and disperse, warning against unlawful entry and unsafe behaviour. Despite the warnings, the crowd grew more restless, and at several points, law enforcement had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to manage the situation. Local media outlets reported a few minor injuries amid the crush, though no serious casualties were confirmed as of Tuesday evening.

Adding to the citywide frenzy, the Bengaluru Metro also experienced unprecedented footfall. Trains on the Purple Line, especially at stations like SV Road, Indiranagar, Halasuru, and Trinity, were packed beyond capacity. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation had to issue frequent announcements urging passengers not to board overcrowded trains. One alert read: “Attention passengers: Please do not board the train. Train is overcrowded. Don’t delay the train. Stay away from doors.”

The metro congestion, coupled with blocked roads and diverted traffic in central Bengaluru, left commuters and emergency services struggling to navigate the area. Social media was flooded with visuals of fans mobbing metro stations and pouring onto surrounding streets, with some comparing the scenes to festival processions or political rallies.

While the RCB’s homecoming has undoubtedly ignited massive celebrations across the city, Tuesday’s events highlighted the need for better crowd management and public coordination. Authorities are now facing criticism for underestimating the turnout and failing to implement adequate safety measures, especially after the decision to cancel the open-top bus parade earlier in the day.