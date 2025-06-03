Bengaluru unites at BGS Ground as RCB fever grips city during IPL final with PBKS

While the IPL final showdown between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings unfolded hundreds of kilometres away in Ahmedabad, a sea of passionate fans transformed Bengaluru’s BGS Ground in Vijayanagar into a roaring stadium of its own. As the city’s home team fought for their maiden title in 18 seasons, the atmosphere at BGS was nothing short of electric. Bengaluru fans watch the match at an open screening at Vijayanagara's BGS ground.

Loud cheers in BGS ground

The massive ground, usually known for cultural events and gatherings, was decked out with large screens, powerful lighting rigs, and dedicated fan zones to host the thousands who came together to catch the final match live. The match may have been out of town, but for Bengaluru’s cricket lovers, this ground became the spiritual home of RCB for one night.

From the very first over of the match, especially during RCB’s batting in the first innings, the crowd erupted in deafening cheers with every boundary and six. Groups of fans waved flags, wore team jerseys, painted their faces, and even lit up flares as they chanted slogans in support of Virat Kohli and the squad. Many of them had travelled across the city just to soak in the communal experience of watching the high-stakes clash with fellow supporters.

Social media was buzzing with posts from the venue. One user on X wrote, “This is how we RCB! We fans are all set and waiting to watch the match live at BGS Ground, Bengaluru!” Another shared a video of the jubilant crowd and captioned it, “RCB craze in Vijayanagar BGS ground,” showcasing the electrifying atmosphere on-site.

The match screening drew people from all walks of life — students, office-goers, families, and senior citizens — united by their undying love for the red and gold. Makeshift food stalls and merchandise counters were also set up around the venue, making it feel like a full-fledged fan fest.

Amid the charged mood, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also joined in the excitement. Sharing a photo of himself watching the match, he posted on X, “In the heart of a historic match,” extending his support to the home team and reflecting the mood of the entire state.