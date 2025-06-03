‘Inspired from politicians’: Bengaluru film director promises 111 free pressure cookers if RCB wins IPL

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru chase their elusive first IPL title after 18 long years, the excitement has sparked not just emotional tributes and superstition-fueled gestures — but also some quirky giveaways. In a unique twist, a Kannada film director has promised to distribute 111 pressure cookers for free if RCB lifts the trophy. Sleek steel cooker gleams under soft kitchen lights, modern elegance.

How to participate?

Dhiraj MV, director of the upcoming political satire Kapata Nataka Sutradhari, announced that the film’s team would give away 111 pressure cookers to lucky fans selected online. The offer? Simple: if RCB wins the IPL 2025 final, fans who send “Jai RCB” to the film’s official Instagram page stand a chance to win.

Speaking to HT.com, Dhiraj said, “Kapata Nataka Sutradhari is India’s first new-age political satire. We wanted all our promotions to carry the spirit of political campaigns — with a layer of humour.” The giveaway, he added, is part of the film’s first promotional push and is designed to mirror real-world political freebies — with a cheeky nod to the ongoing cricket craze.

“Since politics and cricket are the two biggest obsessions in this country, we thought: why not merge both?” he said. “If RCB wins tonight, the pressure cookers will go out to 111 winners — and we’ll announce them on the day our film’s trailer releases, June 11.”

The film, produced by VSK Cinemas, stars Abhiram Arjun in the lead. Veeresh NTA handles cinematography, Prasanna Kumar MS is in charge of the music, Murali Shankar serves as co-director, Harish Rangarav as Creative Head, and Varun Gururaj as Production Head.

Slated for a theatrical release on June 19, Kapata Nataka Sutradhari hopes to ride the momentum of IPL fandom to build buzz. And if RCB wins tonight, fans could find themselves not only celebrating their team's historic victory — but also receiving a cooker in the mail.