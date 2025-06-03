Bengaluru fan wraps car in nimbu-mirchi to ward off ‘Nazar’ ahead of RCB’s final IPL clash with PBKS

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru gear up for their most anticipated match in 18 years, fans across the country are going all out to ensure nothing stands between their team and the IPL trophy. In a quirky yet heartfelt display of support, one die-hard fan in Bengaluru turned to an age-old ritual to protect RCB from misfortune. A car in Bengaluru was wrapped up with lemons and chillis to clear the 'nazar' factor of RCB.

Take a look at the video

On a busy city road, a car decked entirely in lemons and green chillies — a traditional Hindu symbol believed to ward off the evil eye — caught everyone's attention. Hung all over the vehicle, the nimbu-mirchi decorations had just one mission: shielding RCB from bad luck before their final battle against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.

Emblazoned on the car were the words: “Anti-Nazar Squad” — a playful yet passionate declaration of belief that has struck a chord with RCB fans. A video of the car was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by popular cricket content creator Muffaddal Vohra, who wrote, “A car wrapped in nimbu and mirchi spotted in Bangalore to protect RCB from nazar ahead of the IPL Final.”

The video instantly went viral, drawing laughter, admiration, and plenty of memes. One user quipped, “Bangalore be like — when life gives you lemons, club it with green chilli to protect your team.” Another chimed in, “Every year: Ee sala cup namde. This year: Ee sala nazar hata ke cup namde.”

A third added, “Lol… Anti-jinx device? Whatever the result, the drama is already worth the ticket.” One comment captured the mood perfectly: “Even science bows to superstition when RCB plays. Will nimbu-mirchi finally break the curse?”

Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, the atmosphere outside Narendra Modi Stadium is electric. The city has turned red with RCB jerseys and chants of “Kohli! Kohli!” echoing through the streets as fans from across India — especially Karnataka — gather in hopes of watching their team finally clinch the elusive title.