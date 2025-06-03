RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live Steaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings title clash

74 matches into IPL 2025, 10 weeks from when we began all the way back in March, the tournament is ready to come to a conclusion with the ultimate glory on the line. The two teams taking each other on at the Narendra Modi Stadium are Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, both of whom have had extremely successful regular season finishes to reach the top two, and both of whom have fought through the playoffs to earn a shot at lifting the trophy for the first time. New Chandigarh: Punjab Kings� captain Shreyas Iyer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru�s captain Rajat Patidar during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket Qualifier 1 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in New Chandigarh, Thursday, May 29, 2025. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI05_29_2025_000317A)(PTI)

This is the biggest game in Indian domestic cricket, and there has been plenty of hype and excitement building around it in the last couple of days. With the stakes being extremely high and there being plenty of stars to watch on the field, headlined by Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh and Rajat Patidar, this Final will be an event — even if forced rescheduling has meant it is being played in an awkward Tuesday evening slot.

But an IPL final is an IPL final, and winning it is all that matters at the end of the day. Either of these two teams would bite your hand off for the chance. Here is everything you need to know about the IPL Final:

Who is playing in the IPL 2025 Final?

The IPL 2025 Final will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Where will RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final be played?

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final start?

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 3 June 2025, with the toss at 7:00 PM.

Where will RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final be broadcast in India?

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final be live-streamed in India?

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

