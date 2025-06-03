‘Red sea’ takes over Ahmedabad as RCB and Virat Kohli fans flood streets ahead of IPL 18 final

Hours before the grand finale of IPL Season 18 kicks off at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the city of Ahmedabad has been engulfed in a sea of red as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans have descended in massive numbers, hoping to witness history. RCB, a team that has long chased an elusive title, is set to take on Punjab Kings in what promises to be a high-octane showdown. Ahmedabad streets painted with red by RCB fans ahead of the final match.

Red jerseys take over Ahmedabad

The streets around the stadium are teeming with fans, their chants echoing in support of Virat Kohli and the RCB squad. The buzz is electric, and for many, it feels more like a home game for Bengaluru than a neutral venue. Red jerseys dominate every corner, with visuals of thousands marching towards the stadium flooding social media.

A viral post featuring a massive crowd of RCB supporters read, “The Red Sea is here just for Kohli.” Another clip showed a spirited march of fans moving in unison, captioned, “RCB fans have taken over Ahmedabad.”

Adding to the spectacle were Karnataka state flags spotted among the crowd, a symbol of how far fans have travelled to be part of the action. “These fans from Karnataka deserve a salute. They've come all the way, waving the KA flag, just to back RCB in the final,” one user noted.

Another fan summed up the emotion of the evening perfectly: “Ahmedabad is drenched in red. This crowd deserves to watch Kohli lift that silverware tonight.”

While RCB fans clearly outnumbered their counterparts outside the stadium, Punjab Kings supporters too were present in decent strength, hoping to witness their team clinch its maiden title as well. With both teams chasing their first-ever IPL championship, the excitement is at fever pitch.

As the stadium gears up to host two hungry teams and a roaring crowd, one thing is certain—Ahmedabad has transformed into a red fortress, and RCB fans are dreaming of ending an 18-year wait tonight.