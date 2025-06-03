After digital snan in Prayagraj, this restaurant in Delhi is offering digital momo services | WATCH viral video

In the ever-evolving world of culinary creativity, a Delhi-based food outlet has taken a humorous leap into the digital realm — and no, we're not talking about deliveries, online payments, or even automated orders. This next-gen sci-fi level futuresque service is the quirky Digital Momo Service! A food outlet in West Delhi has set social media's latest food trend - digital eating!(Screengrab: Instagram)

Think serious food cravings and unserious eatery owners (or marketing execs)! This bold new step into the future came into the limelight — and foodies' radar — after Game Of Momos & Tikkas, a popular spot in Bali Nagar (West Delhi), shared a video of their employees talking all about this new service.

The viral moment

The video comes with a cheeky caption: "Ye job leke dikhaye AI"

It starts with the employee saying, “Hi guys, hum digital momos service provide karte hain. Jaise ki aapke gym trainer aapko junk food khaane ke liye mana karte honge, ya ghar mein gharwale mana karte hain. But aapki cravings momos ke liye irresistible hain toh aap humein apni photo bhej dijiye, aur hum aapko momo digitally khila denge. (Hi guys, we are providing digital momo service. In case your gym trainer or family members ask you to avoid junk food, but you can’t control your cravings, just send us your photo, and we’ll feed you momos digitally.)"

That's not all! He has the tea and the receipts! Sharing the example of a man who wanted to eat steamed and Aghjani momos, our friend holds up his photo and says, "Inhone (pointing to the picture of a man he was holding) humein ek steam momo aur Afghani momo khilane ki request ki thi, ye lo hum inhe khila rahe hain. (This person had requested us to feed him steamed and Afghani momo digitally, and here we are doing it.)"

A virtual feast for momo lovers

The concept is delightfully simple yet inventive. All you have to do is send in your photo. In return, you get a video of being "fed" an assortment of momos. This is especially aimed at those on strict diets or have been advised to steer clear of the delicious dumplings.

Naturally, social media users had a lot to say, with requests ranging from tandoori momos to fried momos, and some sassy users offering their friends, "aaj raat ki party meri taraf se"!

One user wrote, “Peak Indian jugaad. I love it.” Another chimed in, “Sending my passport photo now. do you do digital chaap too?”

"Bhai 2 plate paneer steam lgao , photo bhj rha hu," ordered one. Even as one enquired, "How much does the monthly subscription cost?"

Not the first desi digital service

This bizarre but hilarious trend isn't new. Flashback to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), where journalist-turned-entrepreneur Deepak Goel's 'digital snan' service went viral. For ₹1,100, people could send their photos via WhatsApp, which were then dipped into the holy Sangam to symbolically purify their souls.

Be it spiritual salvation or street food cravings — India’s digital desi innovation clearly knows no bounds. Would you like a (digital) taste?

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction