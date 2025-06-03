‘Jala, Nele, Basha’: What Karnataka High Court told Kamal Haasan on ‘Kannada born from Tamil’ row?

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday delivered a sharp rebuke to actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan over his recent controversial comment that “Kannada was born out of Tamil,” stating that such remarks had deeply offended the sentiments of Kannadigas and underscoring that an apology could have averted the ongoing controversy. Actor Kamal Haasan's remark on Kannada language during the promotion of his upcoming film Thug Life has sparked a row. (PTI)

During the hearing of a plea filed by Raajkamal Films International—Haasan’s production house—seeking police protection for the release of his upcoming film Thug Life, Justice M Nagaprasanna questioned the actor's refusal to apologise for the remark made at a promotional event in Chennai.

Language is an identity: Karnataka HC

“Are you a historian or a linguist to make such a statement? No language is born from another,” Justice Nagaprasanna told the petitioner’s counsel. “Language is not just a means of communication—it is an identity, an emotion, and a symbol of pride. No citizen has the right to hurt the collective sentiments of a people.”

Referring to the cultural pillars of Karnataka, the judge remarked, “Jala, Nele, Bashe (Water, Land, Language) are sacred to the people of this state. The reorganisation of Indian states itself was based on linguistic identity. You cannot trivialise that.”

Haasan’s statement, which triggered widespread protests in Karnataka, led the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to declare that Thug Life would not be released in the state unless the actor issued a formal apology. Pro-Kannada groups have also called for a boycott of Haasan’s films and a statewide bandh.

The court was unimpressed with the argument made by senior advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, representing Haasan’s production house, who claimed the statement was misinterpreted and not meant to offend. He also pointed out that Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, who was present at the event, had defended Haasan, saying the veteran actor had always spoken respectfully about Kannada and Karnataka.

The production company urged the court to direct authorities to ensure the safe release of the film and to provide protection to the film’s team and exhibitors.

However, Justice Nagaprasanna made it clear that commercial interests cannot override public sentiment. “You want to earn crores from Karnataka, yet refuse to say a simple sorry? Even common citizens are held accountable for their statements. What makes you any different?” the judge asked pointedly.

He also referenced historical precedent, noting that even statesman C Rajagopalachari had apologised for a similar statement decades ago. “If Rajagopalachari could apologise 75 years ago, why can’t Kamal Haasan today?” he questioned.

(With agency inputs)