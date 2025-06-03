‘If Kamal Haasan….’: Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj calls for state-wide bandh on language row

Tensions flared across Karnataka on Monday as pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj issued a stern warning of a statewide bandh in protest against Tamil actor Kamal Haasan's controversial remarks on the Kannada language. The actor is under fire for allegedly stating that “Kannada was born out of Tamil,” a comment that has drawn strong backlash from Kannada groups and political circles alike. Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj.

Also Read - Kamal Haasan faces ire of Karnataka High Court for not apologising in Kannada row: 'Are you a historian or linguist'

Leading a protest in Mysuru on June 2, Nagaraj lashed out at Haasan and called his statement a direct insult to the Kannada language and its rich heritage. “This is not just an affront to the language, but to the pride and identity of Kannadigas. We will not take it lying down,” he said. He added that thousands of Kannada activists across the state were prepared to go to jail if Haasan’s upcoming film Thug Life is screened in Karnataka.

Declaring that pro-Kannada organisations will unite, Nagaraj announced a call for a statewide bandh if the actor does not issue a public apology. “We will ensure that neither Kamal Haasan nor his films are allowed within the borders of Karnataka. He must apologise to the people of this state, or face a complete boycott,” Nagaraj asserted.

Urging political leaders to speak up, Nagaraj criticised the silence of elected representatives and called on MLAs, MPs, and ministers to take to the streets in defence of the language. He also appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to convene a special one-day session of the State Legislature to pass a resolution reaffirming the dignity and sovereignty of Kannada.

Also Read - Karnataka reports 87 new Covid-19 cases, active cases rise to 311

Karnataka High Court on Kamal Haasan's petition

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has approached the Karnataka High Court seeking clearance for the release of Thug Life in the state, amid rising protests and calls for a boycott. However, his petition hit a roadblock after the court criticised the lack of remorse in his response. According to legal news portal Live Law, the bench remarked, “If it is a reply of apology, we will consider it. But there is no apology in it. You may be Kamal Haasan or anybody else—you cannot hurt public sentiments.”

The actor's legal counsel maintained that the statement had been misinterpreted and presented a written explanation from Haasan. Still, the court appeared unconvinced, stating clearly that the emotional sensitivity of linguistic identity cannot be dismissed lightly.