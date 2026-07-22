Nine rescued after fire engulfs west Delhi residential building

At least nine people, including an elderly couple, were safely rescued after a fire broke out at a four-storey residential building in west Delhi’s Fateh Nagar near Hari Nagar in the early hours of Tuesday, trapping several occupants inside, officials from the fire and police departments said. The blaze gutted two cars and two scooters parked in the building, while two cooking gas cylinders exploded on the top floor. A sub-inspector also suffered a leg injury during the rescue operation.

The blaze gutted two cars and two scooters parked in the building, while two cooking gas cylinders exploded on the top floor. A sub-inspector also suffered a leg injury during the rescue operation.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the fire control room received a call about the blaze at 3.48am. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 6.30am.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Hareshwar Swami said personnel from Hari Nagar police station also reached the spot after receiving information. The fire reportedly started in the parking area and spread to all four floors of the building. Police said the cause is suspected to be a short circuit. However, the narrow lanes in the area made it difficult for fire tenders to reach the building.

Among those rescued was a 40-year-old woman who attempted to jump from the first floor in panic. Police personnel quickly arranged mattresses below the building, allowing her to land safely without suffering any injuries, rescue personnel said.

An elderly couple trapped on the third floor was also rescued. “The woman had undergone hip replacement surgery three to four days earlier and was unable to move. Despite the couple’s initial reluctance to leave the building, rescue personnel persuaded them to evacuate. The woman was shifted to a wheelchair and brought downstairs safely along with her husband,” Swami said.

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