'I want to connect with Kannada': Bihar teen's post on moving to Bengaluru goes viral

A Reddit post by a 19-year-old from Bihar, expressing his desire to learn Kannada deeply and respectfully ahead of his move to Bengaluru for college, has gone viral, sparking a wave of support and appreciation from users. This comes at a time when language debates have become increasingly polarised.

In his post, the young man shared that while he is fluent in Hindi and English and understands Bhojpuri and Sanskrit to a degree, he feels a strong emotional connection to all Indian languages, including Kannada.

Read his full post here:

“I’ve always felt like every Indian language belongs to me just as much as Hindi does,” he wrote. “And now that life’s giving me the chance to live in Karnataka for 4+ years, I really want to connect with Kannada in a real, meaningful way.”

Rather than relying on crash courses or phrasebooks, he said he wants to “absorb the language slowly and respectfully, like it’s my own.” He also expressed a keen interest in exploring classical Kannada literature, especially religious and philosophical works from the Madhvacharya tradition, and devotional compositions of Purandara Dasa.

How did Reddit users react?

Reddit users responded warmly, offering encouragement, resources, and personal anecdotes about learning Kannada:

“Don’t worry too much. You’ll pick it up naturally while interacting with classmates,” one user reassured him.

“Just be respectful and stay curious, that’s more than enough,” another added.

Some users also recommended starting with everyday phrases and Kannada YouTube channels while reminding him that many companies offer language support programs for newcomers.

The post has touched many, especially in a time when linguistic divides often spark tension. His respectful approach stood out: not just wanting to ‘use’ Kannada, but to make it a part of his lived experience.

This comes at a time when language debates have become increasingly polarised. In such a charged atmosphere, the young man’s curiosity and humility stand out as a breath of fresh air.

