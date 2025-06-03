'You may be Kamal Haasan...': How Karnataka high court admonished actor-politician over Kannada-Tamil remark

Hearing Kamal Haasan's plea seeking the release of ‘Thug Life’ in Karnataka amid a row triggered by his remark on Kannada, the Karnataka high court on Tuesday observed that language is connected to the sentiments of the people and a public figure must refrain from making such remarks. Referring to Hassan's comment that Kannada originated from Tamil, the court, in a strongly phrased question, asked if Haasan had remarked in his capacity as a historian or a linguist. Bengaluru: Kannada activists hold posters of actor Kamal Haasan during a protest against the latter for his remarks about the Kannada language.(PTI)

"The division of this country is on linguistic lines. A public figure cannot make such a statement... The people of Karnataka only asked for an apology. Now you come here seeking protection," the high court was quoted as saying by Live Law.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has announced that Haasan's movie, slated to be released on June 5, will be boycotted unless the actor issues a public apology.

Anticipating disruption in the release of his film, the actor-politician approached the court on Monday, seeking urgent intervention for the smooth release of the film and adequate security at theatres planning to show it.

Senior advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, appearing for Haasan, said the release of the movie can't be stopped.

In response, the court asked the lawyer if Haasan had apologised for the remark. "You may be Kamala Hassan or anybody, you cannot hurt the sentiments of the masses," it observed.

"On what basis have you made the statement? Are you a historian, linguist? On what basis did you speak?" the court added.

The court further reminded Kamal Haasan that he is not an ordinary man but a public figure. It further said that the “fundamental right of speech and expression cannot be stretched to hurt the sentiments of the masses.”

The court asked Kamal Haasan to apologise as "you want to earn from here".

It said the situation was created by the actor-politician, and it can be redeemed by him.

"We will not permit anybody's sentiments to be taken for a ride. Mistakes happen; you must know what to do when mistakes happen," it said.

The court noted that spoken words cannot be taken back, but an apology can be issued. "You cannot unscramble a scrambled egg," the court added.

Also read: 'Won't apologise if I am not wrong': Kamal Haasan amid row over Kannada language remark

KFCC demands an apology

KFCC president M. Narasimhalu on Monday reiterated the Chamber’s stand that the film won't be released in Karnataka until Haasan apologises. "Let Kamal Haasan go to court. We have not done anything illegal. But we will not allow the screening of Thug Life in Karnataka unless he apologises," Narasimhalu told PTI.

"This is not just a film industry matter anymore. It has become a question of language and state pride. We have also received a letter from the government regarding the issue. The people of Karnataka, pro-Kannada organisations, and even politicians have demanded an apology," he added.

Haasan earlier this week said that his remarks stemmed from love and cultural appreciation. He, however, indicated that he wouldn't apologise. "Love will never apologise," he added.