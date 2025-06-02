Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka HC after KFCC bans release of movie Thug Life

ByHT News Desk
Jun 02, 2025 03:04 PM IST

During a promotional event for Thug Life, Kamal Haasan faced backlash for stating that "Kannada was born out of Tamil."

Veteran actor and politician Kamal Hasaan on Monday moved the Karnataka high court seeking the release of his upcoming film ‘Thug Life’, which has been stalled by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce over his controversial remarks on the Kannada language. 

Kamal Haasan has moved the Karnataka High Court to challenge the KFCC ban on his upcoming film, Thug Life. (PTI/Atul Yadav)
As per news agency ANI, the actor filed this petition through the CEO of his company - Rajkamal Film International.

The actor has appealed to the court to restrain the government, police department and Film Chamber of Commerce from stopping the screening of the movie. Furthermore, he has also petitioned for proper security for the movie screening.

Kamal Haasan stoked controversy after he, during a promotional event for Thug Life last month, said that "Kannada was born out of Tamil."

The remark triggered massive row in Karnataka with politicians and film associations slamming the actor. Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra called on Haasan to issue an apology.

"One must love their mother tongue, but flaunting arrogance in its name is a mark of cultural bankruptcy. Especially for artists, it is essential to possess the ethos of respecting every language," the BJP leader wrote on X.

Kamal Haasan clarifies remark

The actor later clarified his remark amid the row and stated that politicians are not "qualified to talk about language."

"I think what I said was said out of love and with a lot of historians who taught me language, history and that I didn't mean anything. Politicians are not qualified to talk about language. They don't have the education enough to talk about it. That includes me. So let's leave all these very in depth discussions to historians, archaeologists and language experts. We are a family and so are the languages," he was quoted as saying by PTI. 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
