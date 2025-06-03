'No language more tolerant than Kannada': Booker winner Banu Mushtaq says Kannadigas are misunderstood

Banu Mushtaq, who recently brought global recognition to Kannada literature by winning the International Booker Prize, on Monday asserted that the language and its people are widely misunderstood beyond Karnataka. Banu Mushtaq, author of Heart Lamp, is the first Kannada writer to have won the International Booker Prize in London.(Photo: Alberto Pezzali/AP )

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony held at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, the acclaimed writer addressed the growing perception that Kannada speakers are intolerant of other languages, PTI reported.

“Many journalists from national media have asked me about Karnataka’s supposed linguistic intolerance,” she said according to PTI. “And I’ve told them clearly, this is a misreading. Kannada is among the most tolerant languages in the country. It has welcomed and nurtured voices from diverse backgrounds.”

Mushtaq, whose novel Heart Lamp was translated into English by Deepa Bhasthi, also took pride in the literary achievements of the language. “Kannada stands tall among Indian languages, with eight Jnanpith awardees and now, a Booker. That speaks volumes,” she noted.

Cash award to Booker winners

To honour their contribution, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a cash award of ₹10 lakh each to Mushtaq and Bhasthi. He also assured government support for translating Mushtaq’s future works into other Indian and global languages.

Praising the writer’s courage in tackling superstition and voicing the concerns of Muslim women, the Chief Minister said, “She writes with bravery. And her words build bridges. Literature, at its best, unites society, and Karnataka will always support such voices.”

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar joined the celebration, calling Mushtaq and Bhasthi the “global ambassadors of Kannada.” He said the Booker Prize win had brought the Kannada language to the world stage. “The Kannada lamp is now burning brighter than ever,” he remarked.

