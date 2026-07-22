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    NGT pulls up DJB over delay in regulating groundwater extraction in Paharganj

    The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), saying it had failed to “act promptly” to regulate groundwater extraction by hotels and guest houses in Paharganj

    Published on: Jul 22, 2026, 08:22:02 IST
    By Aaditya Khatwani
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    The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), saying it had failed to “act promptly” to regulate groundwater extraction by hotels and guest houses in Paharganj.

    In its July 17 order, the NGT noted the poor pace of compliance and said the DJB had failed to take prompt action. (Hindustan Times)
    In its July 17 order, the NGT noted the poor pace of compliance and said the DJB had failed to take prompt action. (Hindustan Times)

    On April 1, the tribunal directed hotels, guest houses and other commercial establishments in Paharganj to install piezometers—devices used to measure groundwater levels—so that groundwater extraction could be assessed and charges levied accordingly.

    It also directed the DJB to file a status report on the installation of piezometers in 555 identified establishments.

    In its report submitted on July 16, the DJB said only 162 establishments had installed piezometers, while the remaining 393 continued to extract groundwater without any measurement. It added that reminder-cum-final notices were issued on July 7 directing the defaulting establishments to install piezometers within seven days, failing which “appropriate action” would be taken.

    In its July 17 order, the NGT noted the poor pace of compliance and said the DJB had failed to take prompt action.

    “Along with the reply, only one notice has been enclosed and that too issued as a final reminder. It is not even disclosed in the reply that such a notice has been issued to the remaining defaulting establishments. In such circumstances, we are of the view that DJB has failed to take prompt action in the matter,” the order said.

    The tribunal granted the DJB four more weeks to file a fresh compliance report. The matter will next be heard on September 3, 2026.

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    Home/Cities/Delhi News/NGT Pulls Up DJB Over Delay In Regulating Groundwater Extraction In Paharganj
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