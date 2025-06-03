Karnataka reports 87 new Covid-19 cases, active cases rise to 311

Karnataka on Monday reported 87 fresh Covid-19 cases, bringing the state’s active caseload to 311, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department. The 24-hour test positivity rate stood at 17.2 per cent in Karnataka.(Pixabay)

The 24-hour test positivity rate stood at 17.2 per cent, with 504 tests conducted across the state, including 464 RT-PCR and 40 rapid antigen tests. While the spike may appear significant due to low testing volume, officials emphasized there is no need for public alarm.

State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told PTI that while the current strain appears mild, the government is fully prepared to handle any potential escalation.

“This Covid has got mild infections, not very serious impact. But we are alert, and we have ensured that we are ready for any eventuality,” he said.

“All our infrastructure, oxygen supply, hospital beds, ventilators – is being reviewed and upgraded to respond swiftly if needed.”

The minister also stressed that preparedness does not mean panic and urged citizens to stay calm but cautious.

Since January 1, four Covid patients with pre-existing comorbidities have died, as per the health department.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and advise people to follow standard health precautions, especially vulnerable individuals and those with underlying conditions.

Guidelines for schools

As schools across Karnataka prepare to reopen in June, the state government has issued a fresh set of Covid-19 safety guidelines aimed at protecting students, teachers, and staff amid a recent uptick in cases.

The decision comes after a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 26, in response to rising infections reported across the state.

The guidelines, applicable to both government and private institutions, stress early detection, isolation, and preventive care. Schools have been asked to remain vigilant and prioritize the health and safety of their communities.

According to the advisory:

Children showing symptoms like fever, cough, or cold must not be sent to school and should seek immediate medical attention.

Re-entry into school is allowed only after full recovery.

Schools must monitor students daily and promptly send home any child who develops symptoms during school hours.

Parents must be informed without delay if their child falls ill at school.

The directive also applies to teachers and non-teaching staff, who are advised to stay home if they feel unwell.

The health department emphasized that these measures are precautionary and urged all stakeholders to cooperate in maintaining a safe learning environment.

