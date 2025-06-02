Bengaluru migrant woman caught on camera hitting auto driver with slipper, later apologises. Watch

A traffic altercation in Bengaluru escalated into violence on Saturday when a woman struck an auto-rickshaw driver with her slipper during a road dispute. The incident occurred around 3 pm when woman and her husband, both riding a two-wheeler.(X/NMCIndiaa)

The dramatic incident, caught on camera outside Centro Mall in Bellandur, quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention and sparking protests.

In the video, the woman, identified as Pankhuri Mishra, 28, a migrant from Bihar, is seen hitting the driver repeatedly with her slipper while he films the confrontation. Despite the assault, the driver, Lokesh, 33, remains calm and continues recording.

The incident occurred around 3 pm when Mishra and her husband, both riding a two-wheeler, allegedly brushed against Lokesh's auto while merging lanes.

According to a report by Indian Express, following the incident, Lokesh filed a police complaint, accusing Mishra of unprovoked assault. Based on his complaint, Bellandur police registered an FIR against Mishra, who hails from Bihar and is currently residing in Bengaluru.

She appeared before the police on Sunday for questioning and claimed that the driver had behaved inappropriately, prompting her reaction, the report added. A police officer confirmed that her statement had been recorded and she may be called in again as the investigation continues.

Woman issues apology

Adding another twist to the case, Mishra later issued a public apology. In a video that surfaced Sunday evening, she is seen falling at Lokesh's feet and saying she panicked because she is pregnant and felt unsafe when the auto moved close to their two-wheeler.

She also expressed her affection for Bengaluru, saying, "I love this city and its people."

Meanwhile, the viral video triggered outrage among pro-Kannada groups, who staged a protest outside the Bellandur police station demanding strict action against Mishra.

