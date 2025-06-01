BMTC driver tries to run over woman during roadside argument in Bengaluru, video goes viral

In a deeply disturbing incident that unfolded during peak traffic hours in Bengaluru, a BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) bus driver allegedly tried to run over a woman after a brief confrontation on a busy city street. The video shared by an X handle Third Eye, is said to be occurred around 5:40 PM on May 23. It triggered widespread outrage and raised serious questions about road safety and accountability in public transport services. The bus driver in Bengaluru tried running over a woman following an argument.

Take a look at the video

According to reports, the young woman was traveling in a car that had pulled up alongside the BMTC bus. For reasons not yet fully established, she reportedly stepped out of her vehicle to question the bus driver—though the nature of their dispute remains unclear at this stage. What followed shocked both onlookers and netizens alike: instead of responding to her, the driver is said to have suddenly moved the bus forward, appearing to make a deliberate attempt to hit her.

Fortunately, the woman managed to step back in time and escaped without injury. However, the incident was captured on mobile phones by bystanders, and the footage quickly went viral on social media platforms, sparking widespread condemnation. The visuals show a visibly agitated driver and a shaken woman standing perilously close to the moving bus, amplifying public concern over the conduct of BMTC personnel.

As of now, authorities have not publicly disclosed the precise location of the incident, but several users online have pointed to key routes in central Bengaluru as the possible site. Calls for stringent disciplinary action have gained momentum, with citizens demanding that the transport department and BMTC management take swift and transparent steps to address the situation.

Officials are examining CCTV footage from nearby traffic cameras, along with the viral videos, to identify the driver and determine the exact sequence of events. Commuters urged BMTC to investigate and take internal action if the allegations are found to be true.