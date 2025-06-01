Bengaluru woman alleges gold, diamond theft from SBI locker, police book bank officials: Report

A 54-year-old homemaker from the city has lodged a police complaint against officials of the State Bank of India’s Dollars Colony branch, alleging the disappearance of gold and diamond jewellery worth 145 grams from her locker, reported The Hindu. The incident came to light after the woman failed to get any clarity from bank authorities despite multiple complaints and follow-ups, prompting her to approach the police. Bengaluru bank employees booked after a woman alleged that the valuables stored in bank locker went missing.

Also Read - 67 dead as record-breaking rainfall batters Karnataka, over 19 lakh at risk: Report

According to the report, the complainant, Bindu C.D., a resident of Bengaluru, stated that she has held a savings account and locker facility at the SBI Dollars Colony branch since December 2022. In her complaint filed with the Sadashivanagar police, she mentioned that she had last checked her locker in November 2024 and confirmed all her valuables were intact at that time.

However, during her next visit to the locker on March 28, 2025, Bindu discovered that the gold and diamond ornaments she had stored were missing. Shocked by the disappearance, she immediately brought the matter to the attention of bank officials, who allegedly dismissed her concerns and claimed that no unauthorized access was possible.

Bindu didn’t stop there — she pursued the matter with SBI’s customer care and even escalated it to the chief vigilance officer. But her efforts yielded no satisfactory response. Instead, she was repeatedly told to “check at home” for the missing items, while officials allegedly evaded her queries.

Also Read - Karnataka government bans smokeless tobacco products to protect ‘public health’

Case registered against SBI officials

Frustrated by the lack of cooperation, Bindu approached the Sadashivanagar police and filed a formal complaint. Acting on her report, the police on Friday registered a case against unnamed SBI officials under Section 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to theft in dwellings, means of transport, or places of worship.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and are expected to question bank staff and examine CCTV footage and access logs to trace any possible breach.