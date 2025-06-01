Karnataka reports fourth Covid-related death: 63-year-old man with multiple health issues succumbs in Bengaluru

Karnataka has recorded its fourth Covid-related fatality, with the latest death reported from Bengaluru Urban district. A 63-year-old man with multiple co-morbid conditions passed away at a private hospital on May 29, health officials said on Saturday. Karnataka saw fourth Covid death as 63-year-old man died in Bengaluru(Pixabay)

The patient, who was undergoing post-operative chemotherapy and was fully vaccinated against Covid-19, had been admitted to a hospital within the limits of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on May 21 after complaining of weakness. Despite medical intervention, his condition deteriorated, leading to his demise eight days later.

According to a statement from the state health department, the man suffered from advanced cancer — squamous cell carcinoma of the buccal mucosa — and was also diagnosed with pulmonary tuberculosis. His death was attributed to sagittal sinus and internal jugular vein thrombosis, cancer cachexia, and an incidental Covid-positive status. This marks the fourth Covid-linked fatality in the state this month.

Earlier, two other Covid-positive deaths were reported from Mysuru, both involving 63-year-old men. The first occurred on May 2 at a private hospital, and the second on May 25. The latter patient had been admitted on May 15 and died after a 10-day battle. According to the health bulletin, he suffered from chronic kidney disease and bronchiectasis and eventually succumbed to complications including septic shock, multi-organ dysfunction, acute kidney injury, reduced urine output, Covid-induced pneumonia with ARDS, and low sodium levels.

The Covid-19 situation in Karnataka remains under close observation. As of May 31, the state reported 238 active Covid cases. On Saturday alone, 58 new cases were recorded from 420 tests conducted — 354 RT-PCR and 66 rapid antigen tests. The daily positivity rate stood at 13.8%, while the case fatality rate was pegged at 1.7%.

