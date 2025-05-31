Karnataka reports third Covid-19 fatality amid rise in cases

A 63-year-old man who had tested positive for Covid-19 died at a private hospital in Mysuru on May 25, pushing Karnataka’s coronavirus death toll to three, health officials confirmed on Friday. The patient was admitted on May 15 and succumbed ten days later.

The patient was admitted on May 15 and succumbed ten days later. A statement from the state health department attributed the death to septic shock complicated by multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS), acute kidney injury (AKI) with reduced urine output, Covid pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and hyponatremia. He also suffered from chronic kidney disease (CKD) and bronchiectasis.

(Also Read: 67 dead as record-breaking rainfall batters Karnataka, over 19 lakh at risk: Report)

As of May 30, Karnataka has 234 active Covid-19 cases, with 114 new cases reported on the same day, according to the health bulletin. A total of 460 tests were conducted, including 406 RT-PCR and 54 rapid antigen tests. The test positivity rate stood at 24.7 per cent, with a case fatality rate of 0.8 per cent.

Health officials reiterated that Covid-19 testing must be carried out in all Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases and selectively—up to 5 per cent, among Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases. Throat swab samples must be sent to designated labs for RT-PCR confirmation.

The department also directed all testing to be done in government laboratories and emphasized that test kits must be used on a First-In-First-Out (FIFO) basis to prevent wastage.

(Also Read: 6-year-old girl killed as heavy downpour causes landslides in Coastal Karnataka)