6-year-old girl killed as heavy downpour causes landslides in Coastal Karnataka

ByHT News Desk
May 30, 2025 01:27 PM IST

The child died when a compound wall collapsed on her house in Deralakatte, Mangaluru, early Friday morning.

A six-year-old girl lost her life after heavy rains caused landslides in coastal Karnataka’s Ullal taluk, officials confirmed on Friday. 

The relentless downpour has also triggered landslides in residential areas. (Representational Image)
The relentless downpour has also triggered landslides in residential areas. (Representational Image)

According to news agency PTI, the child, identified as Fatima Naeem, died when a compound wall collapsed on her house in Deralakatte, Mangaluru, early Friday morning.

The relentless downpour has also triggered landslides in residential areas, leaving several residents trapped under debris. In one incident at Montepadavu on Thursday, five people were buried beneath a collapsed hillside, the report added. 

Rescue teams have managed to pull out two survivors so far, while efforts continue to locate the remaining trapped individuals.

Authorities have issued warnings for vulnerable areas across the coastal belt, where intermittent rains persist. Local disaster response teams and district officials are actively coordinating rescue and relief operations to address the ongoing crisis.

3-year-old girl dies in wall collapse

In another incident in Belagavi's Gokak town claimed the life of a three-year-old girl after a house wall collapsed on her during heavy rains on May 26, police officials said. The deceased has been identified as Krithika.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am in Mahalingeshwar Nagar when Krithika and her younger sister Khushi were asleep. The wall of a neighboring house gave way and fell on them amid the downpour.

Krithika died instantly, while her mother Reshma and sister Khushi sustained injuries but are reported to be in stable condition. They have been admitted to Gokak Hospital for medical treatment, according to a senior police officer.

Karnataka is experiencing intense rainfall due to an early and vigorous onset of the southwest monsoon, leading to widespread disruptions across the state. 

As of May 25, the state recorded 139.3 mm of rainfall, a 160 per cent increase over the typical May average, making it the wettest May in over a decade .

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
