Friday, May 30, 2025
H.S Venkatesha Murthy, celebrated Kannada poet dies at 81 in Bengaluru. More details

ByHT News Desk
May 30, 2025 11:58 AM IST

Renowned Kannada poet Dr. H.S. Venkatesha Murthy, known as HSV, passed away at 81 in Bengaluru. His contributions to Kannada literature spanned over 5 decades. 

Renowned Kannada poet, playwright, and scholar Dr. H.S. Venkatesha Murthy, popularly known as HSV, died on Friday, in Bengaluru due to age-related health complications. He was 81. 

Kannada poet, playwright, and scholar Dr. H.S. Venkatesha Murthy died on Friday.
Kannada poet, playwright, and scholar Dr. H.S. Venkatesha Murthy died on Friday.

Also Read - Strains surface in Siddaramaiah–DK Shivakumar equation as Deputy CM objects to engineer transfers in Karnataka

Who was HS Venkatesha Murthy?

Born in 1944 in Hodigere village of Channagiri taluk, Davanagere district, HSV’s contributions to Kannada literature spanned more than five decades. A professor of Kannada by profession, he taught at St. Joseph’s College of Commerce in Bengaluru for over 30 years. His academic pursuit also saw him earning a Ph.D. with a dissertation on “Kathanakavanas in Kannada,” reflecting his deep engagement with narrative poetry.

HSV emerged during the Navya literary movement, beginning with his first poetry collection Parivrutta in 1968. Over the years, he published more than 100 works across genres including poetry, plays, and children’s literature. His poems, known for their lyrical simplicity and philosophical depth, were widely popular in the Bhavageethe tradition. Among his acclaimed poetry collections are Bagilu, Badiva Janagalu, Saugandhika, and Moovattu Malegaala. His plays like Hejjegalu, Agnivarna, and Ondu Sainika Vruttanta also received critical acclaim.

Also Read - ‘No apology, no release’: Karnataka stands united against Kamal Haasan’s Kannada comment

Beyond literature, HSV made significant contributions to Kannada cinema and television. He wrote lyrics and dialogues for films such as Chinnari Mutha, Kotreshi Kanasu, America America, and Kirik Party. His title songs for iconic TV serials like Mukta and Mahaparva remain etched in public memory.

He received several awards during his lifetime, including the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award, the Rajyotsava Award, and the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize. He also presided over the 85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in Kalaburagi, one of the highest literary honours in the state.

More details about the last rites of HSV are yet to revealed by the family. Many prominent personalities from Kannada cinema and literature are expected pay their tributes to the poetic giant.   

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

