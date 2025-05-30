‘No apology, no release’: Karnataka stands united against Kamal Haasan’s Kannada comment

The chorus demanding an apology from actor-politician Kamal Haasan grew louder on Thursday, with Karnataka’s Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi formally backing the call initiated by pro-Kannada groups, the BJP, and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC). The actor is facing a massive backlash over his recent claim that “Kannada was born out of Tamil,” a statement that has sparked widespread outrage across the state. Kamal Haasan continues to face the heat from Karnataka, ahead of him film 'Thug Life' release. (PTI)

The KFCC, after holding a meeting with key stakeholders in the film industry, announced that it would not permit the release of Haasan’s upcoming film Thug Life in Karnataka unless he tenders a public apology by May 30. Chamber president M Narasimhalu told reporters that efforts are underway to reach out to the veteran actor and convey the industry’s sentiments.

“Many Kannada organisations have called for a ban on the film. After internal discussions, we’ve decided that an apology is non-negotiable. We agree that what he said is unacceptable,” Narasimhalu stated.

Former KFCC president and Kannada activist Sa Ra Govindu took a more aggressive stance, warning that if Haasan fails to apologise within the deadline, the chamber will stand with Kannada groups and intensify protests. “We have zero sympathy for Kamal Haasan. If he doesn’t apologise by today or tomorrow, we’ll ensure Thug Life doesn’t hit theatres here. The Kannada community is ready to fight back,” he said.

Joining in was actor and former KFCC president Jayamala, who urged unity among Kannadigas whenever the language is disrespected. “Whether his statement was made knowingly or in ignorance, it was wrong. Kannada was not born out of Tamil,” she said, adding that offering an apology would only reflect maturity and respect, not weakness. “He must understand that his words have deeply wounded Kannadigas. It is his moral obligation to express regret.”

Amid mounting pressure, Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi entered the fray on Thursday with a strongly worded letter to KFCC, reinforcing the demand for a public apology. His statement came two days after he initially spoke out against the actor, and now marks a formal escalation of the controversy to the political arena.

In the letter shared with media outlets, Tangadagi said Haasan’s comments had hurt the sentiments of every Kannadiga. “No matter how big a person may be, we cannot remain silent when our land, language, and pride are insulted. If Kamal Haasan does not apologise, his films should be banned across Karnataka,” he wrote.

The demand for an apology now cuts across cultural organisations, political lines, and the film fraternity — creating rare unity among groups that often disagree on other issues.

Haasan, meanwhile, responded to the criticism on Wednesday, saying that his comments were made “out of love” and that “love will never apologise.” His clarification, however, appears to have done little to calm tensions in Karnataka, where public sentiment continues to run high.

(With agency inputs)