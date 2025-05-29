DK Shivakumar inspects flood-hit Manyata Tech Park, orders demolition of structures blocking water flow

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday announced strict measures to tackle urban flooding in Bengaluru, directing civic authorities to demolish buildings that obstruct stormwater drains and hinder the natural flow of rainwater. Citing provisions under the Disaster Management Act, Shivakumar said the move is essential to prevent repeat flooding incidents in the city. Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar at Manyata Tech Park.

Also Read - AP CM Chandrababu Naidu clarifies stance after HAL relocation pitch sparks row with Karnataka leaders

Shivakumar, who also oversees Bengaluru’s development, visited several rain-hit zones, including flood-prone areas near Manyata Tech Park, which was among the worst affected during the recent heavy rainfall. The tech park had seen water levels rise over two feet, making entry and exit nearly impossible for commuters.

“The Chief Minister and I have already surveyed the flood-affected zones. This particular junction near Manyata Tech Park is where the issue originated before spreading to surrounding areas,” Shivakumar explained during his inspection of the stormwater drain network.

He highlighted that the flooding is largely due to unauthorised constructions and encroachments blocking water flow. “In some cases, the property owners have managed to get stay orders from courts. Some civic officials too have been uncooperative. Despite that, I’ve instructed officers to go ahead with removal of such structures under the Disaster Management Act,” he said.

Also Read - Bengaluru man with three wives, nine children held for serial burglaries with teenage son as accomplice: Report

Shivakumar clarified that the government does not intend to act unfairly or destroy property without cause. “Our goal is to ensure the unhindered flow of stormwater. That’s why I personally came to inspect. A long-term fix is needed,” he said, urging landowners to support the government’s efforts.

He assured that compensation would be considered in cases where technical errors led to encroachments. “We are not here to blame anyone. If honest mistakes were made, we’ll compensate accordingly. But a permanent solution is non-negotiable. Everyone has expressed agreement, and we will proceed,” he added.

To ensure decisive action, BBMP Chief Commissioner M. Maheshwar Rao has been granted full powers to carry out anti-encroachment drives. The government has made it clear that protecting Bengaluru’s reputation and infrastructure is a priority, especially as images of tech corridors turning into lakes during monsoons have damaged the city’s image in recent years.

(With ANI inputs)