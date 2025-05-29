AP CM Chandrababu Naidu clarifies stance after HAL relocation pitch sparks row with Karnataka leaders

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has clarified that he has no intention of shifting defence projects or industries from other states, following a political storm over his reported proposal to relocate Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) manufacturing units to Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

What Naidu said?

Speaking at the Mahanadu event in Kadapa, Naidu addressed the controversy, saying, “My goal is to bring defence manufacturing to Andhra Pradesh. That has upset some leaders in Karnataka. But let me be clear — in my entire political career, I’ve never tried to take away someone else’s project. I stand for development, not at the cost of another state’s loss.”

Naidu’s remarks came amid backlash from Karnataka leaders, who criticised what they saw as a bid to pull key defence manufacturing units from Bengaluru — home to HAL’s legacy operations and India's aerospace hub. The tension was triggered by reports that Naidu had offered 10,000 acres of land in Andhra’s Lepakshi-Madakasira region in Anantapur district — a location just over an hour from Bengaluru’s airport — for potential HAL expansion. Naidu had reportedly highlighted the region’s proximity to Bengaluru and the availability of land as major advantages.

In response, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar strongly opposed any move to shift HAL projects out of the state. “HAL is a symbol of Karnataka’s pride. We will not permit its operations to be moved elsewhere,” Shivakumar said, adding that Karnataka has already earmarked land for HAL’s expansion in Tumakuru and Bengaluru. “If more space is needed, we are ready to provide that. But relocating HAL is not acceptable.”

Supporting Shivakumar's stance, Karnataka Industries Minister M.B. Patil also voiced strong opposition. “Any such proposal is inappropriate,” Patil said, announcing plans to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discuss the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He added that he would also engage with Union ministers from Karnataka to ensure the state's interests in the aerospace sector are protected.