Naidu lays foundation of his new residence in Amaravati

Andhra chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a new residence in capital Amaravati. Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu along with his family during the foundation laying stone on Wednesday. (HT photo)

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief took part in the groundbreaking ceremony along with his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari, his son and state IT minister Nara Lokesh and 200 members from their family. The residence, built on 5.2 acres of land in the Velagapudi village, will be a two-storeyed building with several amenities, including a camp office, and parking, a separate security area.

“Today is a deeply emotional day for me and our entire family. With immense pride and gratitude, I witnessed my father, @ncbn garu, perform the Bhumi Puja for our home in Amaravati — the capital that lives in the hearts of millions,” Lokesh said in a post on X. ““This moment is far more than just the beginning of construction. It is the rekindling of a dream — the dream of a world-class capital, Amaravati, that my father envisioned for the future of our state...”

A TDP leader privy to the development said Naidu’s residence will be constructed in a 2,500 square yard plot on the 5.2 acres of land the CM bought in December 2024.

Following the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 2014, Naidu has been staying at a rented guest house located on the banks of Krishna River at Undavalli on the Vijayawada-Amaravati road.

However, Naidu owns a bungalow in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad and an ancestral residence at Naravaripalli area in Tirupati district. Earlier this year (or 2024?), construction began for Naidu’s camp office-cum residence at his assembly constituency of Kuppam in Chittoor district.

“After returning to power in June 2024, Naidu started looking for a piece of land for constructing his own house in Amaravati, which he started rebuilding as the capital city. In December 2024, he bought the present land from three farmers from the same family at Velagapudi village,” the TDP leader said on condition of anonymity.

In terms of size, Naidu’s residence could be compared to the official residences of Aam Aadmi Party convener and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s at 6, Flag Staff Road and former Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s in Hyderabad, the TDP leader said.

“The difference is that Naidu’s bungalow at Amaravati is his own, while that of Kejriwal and KCR are official bungalows,” the party leader added.