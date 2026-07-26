Cops await Centre's orders on withdrawing FIRs against CJP protesters after Dharmendra Pradhan's exit

Hours after Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the government assured the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) that the first information reports (FIRs) registered in connection with the protest and related violence would be withdrawn, Delhi Police said that they will wait for the official communication from the government for further action. Union minister JP Nadda said the discussions with the CJP included cases registered during the agitation. (File Photo/ANI)

“As of now, we will wait for the government for any official communication on how to proceed with the cases already registered in connection with the July 20 violence and other cases registered on July 22,” a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

Union minister JP Nadda said the discussions with the CJP included cases registered during the agitation, compensation for affected families and the CJP’s broader charter of demands.

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“We discussed these issues in detail. After the discussion, the first point was that no action should be taken and no FIR should be filed. If any FIRs have already been registered, whether by the Delhi Police or in BJP-ruled states, it will be withdrawn,” he said.

However, a second officer explained that FIRs are never “withdrawn” and the term was used only to explain to the public. The officer said that an FIR is an official record. “There are only three ways an FIR can be treated. One is to file a charge sheet and prosecute further. The second is to file a closure report or cancellation after probe. The third is for the state to withdraw prosecution,” the officer said.

The officer said that when the government officially communicates to them that they have withdrawn the prosecution, no investigation will be conducted.

A CJP spokesperson said that they will be given the same in writing on Tuesday.

Police had, until Friday, described the incidents that unfolded on July 20 as a “larger conspiracy”. The Delhi Police, until Friday, registered 15 FIRs in connection with the violence that accompanied the CJP’s “Chalo Sansad” march between July 20 and July 23. Police said the clashes on July 20 left at least 129 security personnel and over 60 protesters injured, while 11 officers were injured in subsequent clashes.

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One of the FIRs, accessed by Hindustan Times, was registered at Kartavya Path police station on the complaint of an inspector and includes Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder), along with charges related to rioting, unlawful assembly, assault on public servants, mischief causing damage to public property and disobeying prohibitory orders.

According to the complaint, the officer was deployed near Kartavya Path’s C-Hexagon from 5 am on July 20 in view of the proposed protest. Around 11.30 am, after receiving wireless messages that protesters were marching towards the Parliament, he and his team moved to the barricades near Rail Bhawan on Rafi Marg.

The FIR stated that despite repeated announcements that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were in force, protesters ignored directions to disperse, delivered “instigating speeches”, attempted to breach barricades leading to the Parliament, assaulted police personnel, pelted stones and damaged public and private property. It stated that police resorted to a “mild lathicharge” and tear gas shelling to disperse the crowd.

Separately, senior officers said four more FIRs were registered later, taking the total to 15, while the special cell took over the first FIR to investigate what police termed a “larger conspiracy” behind the violence.

Investigators had said they were examining more than 15 terabytes of video footage, scrutinising speeches delivered from the main stage at Jantar Mantar, and probing the role of alleged “handlers” and social media influencers suspected of coordinating the protests. Police also claimed to be investigating alleged funding channels, logistical support and the circulation of a purported “toolkit”, instructing participants to carry pepper spray, chilli powder and blunt objects.

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Officers had maintained that intelligence inputs initially estimated a crowd of 10,000 to 15,000 people, but the turnout was significantly higher, with groups approaching Parliament from multiple directions. According to police, these circumstances formed the basis of the conspiracy investigation.