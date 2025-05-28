Pro-Kannada groups warn boycott of Kamal Haasan film ahead of Thug Life release, demand apology

A major controversy has erupted in Karnataka after veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan made a contentious remark about the Kannada language, prompting a strong backlash from pro-Kannada groups and political leaders. The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), one of the state’s most vocal Kannada organisations, has now threatened to boycott Haasan’s films across Karnataka unless he issues an unconditional apology. Kamal Haasan in his upcoming film Thug Life.

Also Read - ‘Kannada born from Tamil’: Kamal Haasan’s comment in Bengaluru event backfires, BJP demands apology

What's the controversy?

The row stems from comments made by Haasan at a promotional event for his upcoming film Thug Life held in Bengaluru. While addressing the audience, Haasan opened his speech with the Tamil phrase “Uyire Urave Tamizhe” (My life and soul is Tamil) and referred to Kannada actor Shivarajkumar as “family from another state.” He then made a remark that ignited the firestorm:

“Your language, Kannada, was born from Tamil. So you are included in that.”

This statement was quickly labelled as dismissive and insulting to Kannada, which has a long, rich linguistic history of over 2,500 years. Outrage erupted online and on the ground, with many accusing Haasan of undermining Kannada’s identity in its own land.

Leading the charge, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president Narayana Gowda launched a scathing attack on Haasan, demanding a public apology and warning of serious consequences if the actor fails to retract his statement.

Also Read - Bengaluru weather updates: IMD predicts heavy rain, issues alert till May 31

“Kamal Haasan must apologise unconditionally to the people of Karnataka for belittling our language. Until he does, we will not permit his movies to screen anywhere in the state,” Gowda said, speaking to reporters.

“This is not just about one comment—it’s about respecting the identity of Kannada and Kannadigas. We urge him to correct his mistake and remain silent on Kannada hereafter.”

The organisation’s warning comes just ahead of the release of Thug Life, raising the stakes for the film’s prospects in Karnataka.

The backlash wasn’t limited to activists. BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra also condemned Haasan’s comments, calling them arrogant and insensitive. In a post on X, Vijayendra noted that pride in one’s mother tongue should not come at the cost of belittling another.

“Kamal Haasan has acted in Kannada films and benefited from the state’s love for cinema. It is shocking that he would make such a statement in front of an icon like Shivarajkumar. He must remember the contributions of Karnataka to his career,” he wrote.