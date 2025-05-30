Strains surface in Siddaramaiah–DK Shivakumar equation as Deputy CM objects to engineer transfers in Karnataka

The internal dynamics within Karnataka’s Congress government appear to be shifting subtly, as Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday openly expressed displeasure over bureaucratic decisions taken without his nod — raising fresh questions about his equation with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, with Congress MLAs in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, revealed that he has written to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, directing her not to transfer any engineers from his department without informing him. His remarks have come amid renewed buzz about a growing rift between the state’s two most powerful Congress leaders — a claim both have denied multiple times in public.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar emphasized the pressing need for engineers in the Water Resources Department, which he said is already facing a shortage. “We don’t have enough engineers in our department, and we require them urgently. That’s why I have written to the Chief Secretary not to relieve or shift anyone without my prior consent,” he said.

The Deputy CM went on to explain a recurring issue and said that engineers who join the irrigation department are often transferred out — sometimes promoted and moved to departments like Public Works and Zilla Panchayats — leaving critical roles vacant in his ministry. He subtly acknowledged that such transfers could be influenced from higher up. “There is certainly scope for top-level interventions. I won’t deny that. Many MLAs also push for engineers to be sent to other departments,” he noted.

Shivakumar appeared visibly upset that engineers were reluctant to work in the Water Resources Department. “I’ve categorically told the Chief Secretary not to transfer anyone without discussing it with me first,” he asserted.

In a strongly worded letter to the Chief Secretary, Shivakumar said that he had clearly informed the administration at the time of government formation that no appointments or transfers related to his department should be done without his explicit approval. Yet, he noted, some Chief Engineers were recently transferred to his department without his knowledge. “I object to this clear disregard of my instruction,” the letter stated. He also demanded immediate withdrawal of such orders and reiterated the need for his prior approval in future decisions.

While the Congress leadership has consistently maintained that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are working in sync, the Deputy CM’s sharp tone has revived speculation about internal frictions and one-upmanship within the government.

Political twist ahead in Karnataka: BJP predicts

Seizing the moment, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra weighed in, suggesting that these signs point to a bigger political shake-up ahead. “This is just the beginning. Clearly, a major political twist is on the horizon. These developments are the prelude to a bigger climax,” he said.

Vijayendra also hinted at realignments within the Congress, drawing attention to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s unannounced visit to senior party leader and MLC B.K. Hariprasad’s residence earlier in the day. “The timing of these meetings is no coincidence. Equations are clearly changing,” he remarked.