Bengaluru’s midnight gridlock: ORR choked near Marathahalli due to ongoing metro work. Video

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic woes extended well past rush hour this weekend, with the Marathahalli stretch of Outer Ring Road (ORR) witnessing a severe traffic jam in the middle of the night. Despite it being well past midnight, commuters were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic, with several heavy vehicles stranded for hours. Bengaluru's Marathahalli area saw a massive traffic during mid night(Screen grab from X video/CitizensMovement)

Take a look at the video

A video capturing the midnight congestion went viral on social media, highlighting the scale of the chaos. Shared by the community platform Citizens Movement on X (formerly Twitter), the clip was reportedly shot at 1:30 am and showed a long queue of vehicles barely moving along the Marathahalli service road.

“Midnight madness on ORR. Massive traffic jam on Marathahalli service road at 1:30 AM. Yes, 1:30 in the morning. What’s @blrcitytraffic doing?” the group questioned in its post, calling attention to the traffic police’s inaction.

Social media users flooded the comments section, pointing out that such midnight traffic jams have become routine for residents of Marathahalli and Mahadevapura. Several users blamed the ongoing Namma Metro construction and other civic works for the disruption, claiming that portions of the main road are often shut post 11 pm.

One user commented, “This is regular if you take ORR late at night. They block entire stretches for metro construction.” Another added, “It’s frustrating because sometimes the road is closed but there's no visible work happening at all.”

Highlighting the delay in metro development, a third user noted, “I faced the same traffic jam six months ago. The metro work is painfully slow and this is only going to drag on.”

Some vented their anger at civic authorities. “They’re all busy being corrupt. Why would they care about infrastructure problems or how much trouble the public is facing? Sab chor aur nikkamme hain,” read a scathing comment.

While late-night traffic is typically expected to ease in most cities, in Bengaluru, even the dead of night offers no respite.