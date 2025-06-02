Search Search
Man dressed as Gandhi statue stands barefoot in cold at Nandi Hills near Bengaluru: 'This is what resilience looks like’

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jun 02, 2025 07:19 AM IST

A man dressed as a Gandhi statue braved the cold at Nandi Hills, , moving viewers on Instagram with his silent resilience.

A deeply moving video from the misty heights of Nandi Hills, near Bengaluru, is capturing hearts across Instagram. The clip features an unidentified man, dressed to resemble a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, standing barefoot and clad in a simple white dhoti, vest, and shawl—seemingly unfazed by the biting cold and thick fog that blankets the area.

A viral video showed a man dressed as a Gandhi statue braving Nandi Hills' cold.(Instagram/ujzal.143 )
A viral video showed a man dressed as a Gandhi statue braving Nandi Hills' cold.(Instagram/ujzal.143 )

In the brief video, the man remains motionless, his expression composed, holding a wooden stick reminiscent of the one often carried by Gandhi. As the camera pans to his face, the harsh chill becomes evident—his body shivers slightly, yet his posture remains calm and dignified.

As the video continues, a passing traveller approaches the man and places money in the small metal bucket by his feet. A gentle smile appears on the man's face—a gesture that seems to blend gratitude with humility.

The clip, shared by Instagram user Ujjal Boruah, was captioned with a single, poignant word: “Life.” Despite its brevity, the post encapsulates the essence of endurance, simplicity, and quiet strength. Within just a few days, the video garnered over 1.3 million views and countless reactions, many of which praised the man's spirit and unwavering resilience.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts

Instagram users flooded the comment section, with many describing the video as “soul-stirring” and “profoundly touching.” One user commented, “This is what resilience looks like” Another added, “His shiver speaks more than words ever could.”

Several others reflected on the symbolism, calling the man “a reminder of simplicity in a world of excess.” One remarked, “The cold couldn’t shake his calm, just like Bapu’s unwavering resolve.” A few even shared how emotional the moment felt, with one writing, “Tears rolled down my cheeks as I watched him stand there in silence.”

Another viewer added, “It made me pause and reflect on what resilience truly means in today’s fast-paced world.” While a simple yet powerful comment read, “This touched my soul.”

