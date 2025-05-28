IIT-M grad rejected by multiple Bengaluru landlords: 'Owners not okay with Muslims'

In a disturbing revelation that has sparked conversations on X, an IIT Madras alumnus has alleged that he was denied housing in multiple Bengaluru neighbourhoods due to his religious identity. An IIT Madras alumnus claimed he was denied housing in Bengaluru due to his religion.(Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: 'Bengaluru landlords are a menace': Startup founder shares couple's harrowing story of exploitation, warns non-natives)

The man, named Sanjeed, initially took to X (formerly Twitter) on May 24 with a hopeful post: “Getting married soon. Looking for a 2BHK around Indiranagar/Koramangala. Please DM if you have any leads/brokers/tips,” he wrote.

However, just two days later, his optimism turned into disappointment. He quote-posted his earlier tweet, saying:

“Saw around 4 places with brokers. At the end of the day broker says, ‘Sorry, owners not okay with Muslims, due to Pak issues.’ What is this BS, man? What areas in BLR are not Islamophobic? Will optimise for that.”

Check out the post here:

Wider reactions and online support

The post, which has since garnered nearly 50,000 views, drew support and sympathy from fellow users, many expressing outrage and offering both emotional and practical help.

One user responded, “I am so sorry, Sanjeed, that you are facing this issue. This is not acceptable at all.” They then offered suggestions for alternative localities such as Queens Road, Shivaji Nagar, Kora Second Block, and Cox Town, noting that some of these areas are more inclusive and have Muslim landlords as well.

(Also read: 'Pay ₹300 or vacate’: Bengaluru tenant calls out landlord over unfair charges and crumbling room)

Another wrote, “Hi Bhai, I recently got married so I understand the anxiety of closing the house and with that, you have to deal with all this. In any case, aap humaare saath reh sakte ho until you figure out.”

Some suggested moving away altogether. “Should come to Gurgaon. No one cares, to my knowledge,” said one, hinting at a more tolerant environment elsewhere.

Others simply expressed shock and sadness. “This is mad sad! Sorry you had to face this.” Another added, “Never knew this is the scene in Bangalore. Search with some patience, you will find awesome places.”