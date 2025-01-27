Menu Explore
'Bengaluru landlords are a menace': Startup founder shares couple's harrowing story of exploitation, warns non-natives

ByAnagha Deshpande
Jan 27, 2025 02:35 PM IST

A Bengaluru couple faced exploitation from their landlord, who refused to address property issues and withheld their security deposit.

Bengaluru’s soaring rental market is under fire after a startup founder shared a couple’s ordeal with an unresponsive and exploitative landlord.

Posting on LinkedIn, Shravan Tickoo called Bengaluru landlords a “menace”. (Representational Image)
Posting on LinkedIn, Shravan Tickoo called Bengaluru landlords a “menace”. (Representational Image)

Posting on LinkedIn, Shravan Tickoo called Bengaluru landlords a “menace,” claiming that their behavior often amounts to “modern-day exploitation,” particularly for non-native residents.

Read his full post here:

According to the post, a couple he knows had rented a 2BHK apartment in a gated society for a steep 55,000 per month. Despite paying rent on time, they faced repeated issues with the property, including leakages, which the landlord refused to address.

Instead, the landlord communicated through the property’s maintenance staff, stating, “It’s your headache to fix it.”

The couple reportedly spent over 1 lakh out of their own pocket to repair the issues. The situation worsened when they decided to vacate the flat, only to have the landlord refuse to return their 1.75 lakh security deposit. The landlord cited “maintenance requirements” for withholding the deposit, adding, “Do whatever you can, but this is what it is.”

Left with no legal recourse, the couple had to abandon the flat without recovering their deposit.

The startup founder argued that such incidents are not isolated, claiming to have seen similar cases involving landlords who demand high rents but fail to uphold basic responsibilities. “When it comes to increasing rent, landlords are the first to call and ping you, but when there’s a problem, it’s suddenly your problem,” the founder wrote.

The post concluded with advice for newcomers to Bengaluru: “This city of dreams can quickly turn into a nightmare. Be cautious while renting or buying homes, and prioritize dealing with people who respect you.”

(Also Read: Bengaluru's historic Russell Market to get 40 crore facelift, vendors to receive certificates: Report)

How can tenants protect themselves?

A chartered accountant responding to the viral post suggested practical steps to safeguard tenants from potential exploitation. Key recommendations include having the rental agreement reviewed by a lawyer experienced in rental cases, thoroughly inspecting the property and documenting any pre-existing issues with photographs, and attaching these to the agreement. Communication should be maintained through email to ensure a proper record of complaints and reminders.

Additionally, she advised tenants to send a written notice three months prior to vacating, discussing the adjustment of the security deposit against the final months’ rent. Capturing move-out photographs and issuing a legal notice in case of non-refund of the deposit are crucial steps to protect tenants' rights.

