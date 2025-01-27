Menu Explore
Bengaluru's historic Russell Market to get 40 crore facelift, vendors to receive certificates: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 27, 2025 01:24 PM IST

BBMP plans to transform Russell Market into a modern facility with advanced amenities. The redevelopment also aims to retain the market's historical charm.

Bengaluru’s historic Russell Market in Shivajinagar is set to undergo a long-awaited transformation as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) prepares to issue vending certificates to 475 traders ahead of the renovation work.

The BBMP has recently floated a tender to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 crore redevelopment project. (Wiki)
The BBMP has recently floated a tender to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 40 crore redevelopment project. (Wiki)

According to a report by The Hindu, this historic market, known for its vibrant trade in fruits, vegetables, flowers, fish, and mutton, will soon see a modern multi-storey building, complete with advanced facilities, while preserving its heritage charm.

The BBMP has recently floated a tender to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 40 crore redevelopment project. The certification process aims to identify genuine vendors who have been operating in the market for years, the report further added. These traders will be temporarily relocated to an alternate site nearby to ensure uninterrupted business during the revamp.

According to Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, the redevelopment will include amenities such as lifts, parking areas, and cold storage, enhancing the market’s infrastructure. According to the publication he said the renovation will be executed in phases to minimise disruption to businesses, and that the government is committed to retaining the heritage aesthetics of the market.

The traders’ association has expressed relief and optimism about the redevelopment plan.

(Also Read: Bengaluru: Traffic to be diverted on Outer Ring Road for girder launch. Check details)

New multi-storey facility

Currently, only about 150 vendors operate from inside the dilapidated structure, while others have moved to roadside spaces due to declining footfall, the report added. The traders believe that the new multi-storey facility, with ample parking and modern amenities, will revive business and attract more customers.

The BBMP and local stakeholders are finalizing relocation plans for the vendors, with a nearby plaza being considered as a temporary trading space. Work is expected to begin soon, marking a significant milestone in preserving the legacy of one of Bengaluru’s oldest markets while modernizing it to meet contemporary needs.

(Also Read: 'Bengaluru's soul murdered': Rajeev Chandrasekhar blames corrupt ministers for city's decline amid Ahmedabad comparison)

