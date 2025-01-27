Bengaluru: Traffic to be diverted on Outer Ring Road for girder launch. Check details

The traffic flow on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Doddanekkundi, close to Rainbow Hospital, will be significantly affected on January 27th and 28th due to the scheduled launch of a 65-meter composite girder across the Salem Bridge (Railway Crossing). The work will take place between 9.00 pm and 6.00 am on Monday and Tuesday.

The work will take place between 9.00 pm and 6.00 am on both days, within the limits of HAL Airport and Mahadevapura Traffic Police jurisdiction.

To facilitate the girder installation, traffic on one side of ORR, heading towards KR Puram, will be blocked. The opposite side will be temporarily converted into a two-way road from 9:00 PM to 6.00 am on both days.

Check out BTP post here:

Traffic restrictions: A stretch of 200 meters from the Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli side, towards Tin Factory, will be closed. This includes the section from Metro Pillar No. 434 to Pillar No. 435.

(Also Read: Karnataka doctor kidnapped for ₹6 crore ransom, released with ₹300 for return home: Report)

Alternative routes:

Drivers and riders traveling from Marathahalli towards Tin Factory and Hebbal are advised to take a left turn near Marathahalli Bridge, continue on HAL Airport Road, and turn right at Suranjandas Road Junction. From there, they can proceed to NGEF Junction, make another right, and continue towards Tin Factory and Hebbal.

(Also Read: 'Bengaluru's soul murdered': Rajeev Chandrasekhar blames corrupt ministers for city's decline amid Ahmedabad comparison)

Those traveling from Tin Factory towards Marathahalli can take a left turn near KR Puram Railway Station, proceed along ITPL Road, then take a right near Hoodi Junction, and continue towards Marathahalli via Kundalahalli.

Authorities urge commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and cooperate with the traffic restrictions in place during the girder installation work.

(Also Read: Water crisis likely to be back in Bengaluru? Study finds decline in ground water level ahead of summer)