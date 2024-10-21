Menu Explore
Bengaluru rain updates: Silk Board junction turns into a river, ORR sees ‘worst deluge’. Videos

ByHT News Desk
Oct 21, 2024 09:06 AM IST

In light of the persistent rainfall in the city, the Bengaluru District collector announced a holiday for all schools and Anganwadis in the city on Monday.

With heavy rains lashing the city, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a series of advisories warning commuters about waterlogging and slow-moving traffic in multiple areas across the city. Several key routes are affected due to rainwater accumulation, leading to significant disruptions.

The rain is expected to continue throughout the day, according to weather forecasts.(AFP)
According to the advisory, areas such as the CID Office, CBD, Palace Road, Gajendra Nagar, Nellasandra, Hosur Road, Siddapur Road, Wilson Garden, Jayamahal Road, JC Nagar, Coffee Board Layout, Bannerghatta Road, and Jayanagar are experiencing slow-moving traffic due to waterlogging. Commuters have been requested to cooperate with the traffic authorities and avoid these areas, if possible. Basaveshwar Nagar, Malleshwaram, Yeshwantpur, Hebbal and Rajarajeshwari Nagar among others reported heavy rain too.

Watch here:

Additionally, the Panathur Railway Underpass and the area near KFC on Varthur Gunjur Road have been particularly affected, with traffic moving at a crawl due to waterlogged roads. The police have urged residents to use alternate routes to avoid further congestion.

Waterlogged Silk Board and ORR

Roads on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru are completely waterlogged following the recent heavy rains, causing significant disruptions for commuters. Residents have taken to social media, sharing videos and photos that showcase the severe flooding.

 

Another video shared on X shows a "river" flowing through Silk Board.

(Also Read: 'Potholes like moon craters': Anger mounts as 'Brand Bengaluru' faces backlash over neglect and corruption)

Additionally, a tree has fallen at Water Tank Road, Adugodi, towards BDA Junction. Removal efforts are underway, and commuters are advised to seek alternative routes during this time. For immediate assistance during emergencies, residents can call 112.

The rain is expected to continue throughout the day, according to weather forecasts.

All other degree courses, post-graduate programs, diplomas, engineering, and ITIs have not been declared a holiday.

(Also Read: Bengaluru schools, Anganwadis to remain closed today amid heavy rain across city)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
