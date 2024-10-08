Bengaluru traffic police impose fresh restrictions on Marathahalli bridge to ease congestion

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have implemented new measures to alleviate congestion at the infamous Marathahalli Bridge Junction on Varthur Road, a notorious spot for daily gridlocks. The area, which falls under the HAL Airport Traffic Police Station, sees heavy traffic that often causes delays for commuters, especially the office going traffic in peak morning hours. To manage the flow more efficiently, restrictions have been placed during these hours, both in the morning and the evening. Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic and congestion issues. (Representative image)

The traffic curbs will be in effect for four hours in the morning from 7:00 am to 11:00 am, and six hours in the evening, from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm. During these times, vehicles will not be allowed to move from the KLM Service Road onto the Outer Ring Road (ORR) towards Kundalahalli Gate, a key area prone to bottlenecks.

In response, officials have recommended alternative routes for commuters. Light vehicles are advised to take a U-turn near Akash Vihar Housing and then proceed toward Kundalahalli Gate via Marathahalli Bridge. Meanwhile, heavy vehicles should make a U-turn at Tulsi Theater Junction and follow the same route.

Additionally, pedestrians are urged to use the skywalk to cross Varthur Road and Old Airport Road during the restricted hours to ensure their safety and ease overall traffic movement.

The new measures are aimed at reducing the significant delays that have long troubled drivers and passengers at this busy junction, and officials are closely monitoring the situation to see how effective the changes are in improving the daily commute.

Most recently, Bengaluru cops took the initiative to travel along with commuters en route to their work place to understand the problems they face on the daily.