'Potholes like moon craters': Anger mounts as 'Brand Bengaluru' faces backlash over neglect and corruption

ByAnagha Shrikant Deshpande
Oct 20, 2024 01:37 PM IST

DK Shivakumar, who frequently promotes infrastructure plans such as tunnel roads and sky decks, is now facing criticism for failing infrastructure.

Residents of Bengaluru are expressing their frustration with the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government’s "Brand Bengaluru" initiative, particularly after the recent incessant rains exposed significant infrastructure deficiencies.

Residents have expressed disappointment over the state of roads areas across Bengaluru.(X)
Residents have expressed disappointment over the state of roads areas across Bengaluru.(X)

Many shared their experiences on X (formerly Twitter), posting images of crumbling roads and severe flooding.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who frequently promotes grand infrastructure plans such as tunnel roads and sky decks, is now facing criticism for failing to address basic infrastructural needs.

In June 2023, he sought public feedback on enhancing the image of Bengaluru, receiving around 70,000 responses. Despite these efforts, residents have expressed disappointment over the state of roads areas across Bengaluru. Questions are being raised about what kind of "Brand Bengaluru" the government is trying to create when different parts of the city reflect stark contrasts.

Some areas appear neglected, resembling conditions from decades past, while others suffer from flooding that looks more like water pools than a major city.

Bengaluru resident Mohammed Yacoob took to X (formerly Twitter) to express frustration, stating that just a day after the BBMP cleaned Sai Baba Layout, the area was flooded again. This has led local residents to voice their anger towards DK Shivakumar, MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, and BBMP officials.

Another X user Manjunath expressed his anger on the platform, stating, "The potholes that were filled just a month ago have reopened after one rain, highlighting the corruption of BBMP officials, the MLA, and the MP."

Many other users shared a video of Hosa Road, which has been in a deteriorated condition for over a year, is now a patchwork of massive potholes—so large they are likened to craters on the moon.

'Oppn trying to tarnish Bengaluru’s image'

Amid mounting criticism over poor governance, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday stated that no one can control nature, accusing opposition parties of attempting to tarnish Bengaluru's reputation. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, "Controlling nature is impossible. Bengaluru experienced heavy rain, which caused some damage, but the government is working on resolving all issues with high priority."

He further alleged that the opposition is trying to tarnish Bengaluru’s image.

(Also Read: '50% of Bengaluru underwater’: Heavy rains return, flooding strikes amid IMD yellow alert)

 

 

 

 

