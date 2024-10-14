‘Brand Bengaluru won’t have law and order?': Karnataka BJP slams Congress after couple intercepted on late night. Video

The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the ruling Congress government and alleged that Bengaluru is not safe under the current government. The state head of the BJP, Vijayendra Yediyurappa, shared a video on social media showing a two-wheeler stopping a car late at night and trying to intercept the couple inside. He further attacked the ruling government and said that such incidents had been observed frequently in the last one and a half years.

Also Read - Bengaluru choked: Heavy traffic inflow post festive weekend and massive rain bring back chaos on roads

In an X post, Vijayendra highlighted an incident that happened on the Kadubeesanahalli-Panathur road on Sunday. He alleged that there is no law and order in Bengaluru and miscreants are not being controlled. “The Congress government, which is saying that it is building Brand Bengaluru, has completely failed to maintain law and order at least. There are reports ofmiscreants intercepting common people in the middle of the road at night.”

He further attacked the ruling government and said that such incidents had been observed frequently in the last one and a half years. Vijayendra wrote, “During the last one and a half years of Congress rule, there are many mishaps that have taken place in Karnataka as evidence of the breakdown of law and order, a series of corruption scandals that have not taken a single step towards development.”

Also Read - Lankesh murder accused return home, get grand welcome from pro-Hindu groups

He also shared a video in which a biker stopped the car and threatened the couple inside to get out. When the bystanders saw the incident and intervened, the unknown biker fled the scene. The entire incident was recorded on the car's dash camera.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police said that they will catch the man in the video and advised the victims to give a written compliant. In an X post, Marathahalli police said, “Just now I spoke with a concerned person..this incident happened at Thubarahalli Vibgayor school road which comes under Varthur jurisdiction so i suggested she visit the police station and give a written complaint.”