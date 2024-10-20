'50% of Bengaluru underwater’: Heavy rains return, flooding strikes amid IMD yellow alert

Following a brief break from the relentless downpours that wreaked havoc earlier in the week, Bengaluru once again experienced heavy rain on Saturday, causing traffic snarls and flooding in several parts of the city. Commuters move amid rainfall at Cubbon Road, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that by 8.30 PM on Saturday, Bengaluru city had received 17.4 mm of rainfall, while HAL recorded 12 mm, The Hindu reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain and thunderstorms for Sunday and issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru, cautioning residents about the potential for adverse weather conditions.

Areas like Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kengeri, Hebbal Junction, Nagawara, Horamavu, Hennur, Kasturi Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Windsor Manor underpass-Mehkri Circle, and the Outer Ring Road were among the hardest hit, experiencing major traffic snarls.

Many shared their disbelief at the severity of the flooding, with one remarking, "I think 50 per cent of Bengaluru is underwater today without any doubt." Another X user said, "The persistent downpour from a flat, grey sky left people wondering if the sun would ever shine again."

Residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri took to X (formerly Twitter) to post pictures and videos of the flooded streets in their neighborhoods.

Check posts here:

Waterlogging and slow-moving traffic were reported throughout Bengaluru, with severe disruptions affecting routes to and from the airport due to flooding on both sides. In the Central Business District (CBD).

Bengaluru has been experiencing persistent rainfall since October 16, causing widespread flooding in several areas. After a two-day break from the downpours, the city was hit again on October 19, resulting in waterlogging and significant traffic congestion that have disrupted daily life. In response to the ongoing situation and the forecast of more rain, disaster response teams have been deployed to assist with relief efforts.

