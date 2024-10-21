Menu Explore
Bengaluru schools, Anganwadis to remain closed today amid heavy rain across city

ByHT News Desk
Oct 21, 2024 08:04 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms for the next three hours.

In light of the persistent rainfall in Bengaluru, the District collector announced a holiday for all schools and Anganwadis in the city on Monday, ANI reported.

The decision was made as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.(PTI)
The decision was made as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.(PTI)

The decision was made as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the ongoing weather conditions, which have caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions across several parts of Bengaluru.

All other degree courses, post-graduate programs, diplomas, engineering, and ITIs have not been declared a holiday.

The announcement was made verbally due to the urgency of the decision, with an official order expected to follow soon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms for the next three hours.

(Also Read: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.25 °C, check weather forecast for October 21, 2024)

Bengaluru residents react

Bengaluru residents took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their concerns as heavy rains lashed the city early in the morning. One user pointed out, “This is now on a stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) that usually doesn’t get inundated. If you don’t absolutely need to be out, stay home.”

Another user warned, "Heavy rain has been hitting Southeast Bengaluru for the past few hours—unprecedented for late October! Roads are likely waterlogged. Work from home if you can, and keep the kids indoors."

(Also Read: '50% of Bengaluru underwater’: Heavy rains return, flooding strikes amid IMD yellow alert)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
